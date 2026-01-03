Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, crosses 759 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to reign at the box office despite entering its 5th week in theatres. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has managed to defy expectations and has now become the highest-grossing film in Hindi globally. (Also read: 5 insane box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it hurtles towards ₹1200 crore) Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: The film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar shows growth

According to the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar managed to show growth on its 5th Saturday, as it collected ₹11.75 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹759.50 crore.

The film has maintained a remarkable streak of ₹10+ crore days at the domestic box office for 28 days. That was broken only yesterday, when the film earned ₹ 8.75 crore. Dhurandhar is now back to double digits, thanks to the weekend. It is unperturbed by this week's new release, the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra.

Dhurandhar collected ₹207.25 crore in its first week and went on to show massive growth by the end of its second week, with a net of ₹ 253.25 crore. In its third week, the film minted ₹172 crore, while the total draw by the end of its fourth week stood at ₹10.14 crore.

About Dhurandhar

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others. It tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.