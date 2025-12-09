Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film refuses to slow down, zooms past 140 crore

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 08:15 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun star in this spy thriller.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has remained unshakeable at the box office since its release in theatres last Friday (December 5). The Aditya Dhar directorial stormed the box office and has opened to an enthusiastic response from viewers, who praised the direction, screenplay, and performances of the ensemble cast. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri advises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar to ‘forget the naysayers’ and celebrate success of Dhurandhar)

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh in a still from the spy action thriller.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh in a still from the spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected 18.65 crore by 8 PM on its fifth day in theatres. This brings the total collection of Dhurandhar to a staggering 144.9 crore. The film is expected to cross the 150 crore mark by the end of the day.

The film registered a massive opening-day haul of 28 crore. The film garnered a massive word-of-mouth reception, which significantly boosted its weekend performance. On Saturday, the film minted 32 crore, and went on to collect its highest single-day figure so far on Sunday at 43 crore. On Monday too, the film showed no signs of slowing down and collected an impressive 23.25 crore.

Dhurandhar has already beaten the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s most recent release, Sikandar, which had earned 109.83 crore net in India. It has also crossed the lifetime haul of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force ( 112.75 crore).

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles. The second part is set for release on March 19 next year. It will clash with Yash's Toxic.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
