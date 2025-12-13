Dhurandhar box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh film beats Saiyaara on 2nd Saturday, mints over 290 cr so far

Dhurandhar box office collection day 9: The Aditya Dhar directorial has been earning very well at the domestic as well as global box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over ₹290 crore. The film released in theatres on December 5. Dhurandhar box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar domestic box office collection

As per the report, the film earned ₹207.25 crore in the first week. It minted ₹32.5 crore on day 8. On day 9, the second Saturday, the film collected ₹50.9 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Dhurandhar had an overall 66.09% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. So far, the film has collected ₹290.65 crore.

About Saiyaara

The film beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara's day 9 collection on Saturday. The Mohit Suri directorial earned ₹26.5 crore nett in India on day 9 of its release, as per Sacnilk.com. The romantic musical drama, which released in July this year, earned ₹329.2 crore in India. It also featured Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola, among others.

Dhurandhar movie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The performances are what keep you invested. Yes, even for three and a half hours. Ranveer Singh plays a part unlike anything he has attempted before. He is completely restrained, saving his rage for the moments that demand it. The tug of war between maintaining his cover and watching his country be humiliated is conveyed with real conviction.”

About Dhurandhar

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.