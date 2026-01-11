Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar says filmmaking is a ‘hard, unforgiving journey’, celebrates 7 years of debut film Uri

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aditya wrote, “11th January 2019. A day that changed my life forever. My first film, Uri, released that day. I had waited a long time for that moment. My dream finally became a reality. The intent was clear from the beginning. To make a brave, bold film that could signal a new phase in our cinema. To tell an Indian story with international standards.”

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar has shattered box office records and emerged as one of the highest grossing films ever in Indian Cinema. The director is reflecting on the journey as a filmmaker, as January 11 also marks the day when his debut feature- Uri: The Surgical Strike, was released in theatres. The film hit screens in 2019. Aditya called filmmaking a ‘hard’ journey which is filled with a lot of doubts.

‘When the audience shows up…’ He went on to add, “I remind myself often to never forget where it all began. Beginnings keep you grounded and hungry. Filmmaking is a hard, unforgiving journey, full of doubt and long nights. But when the audience shows up and embraces your work, every struggle suddenly makes sense. That feeling makes it all worth it.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a war-drama based on India’s surgical strikes across the line of control in Kashmir in September 2016, in retaliation of terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri earlier that year. In the fictionalised version, Vicky Kaushal played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who heads the daring mission. Both Aditya and Vicky won National Awards for the film.

Meanwhile, Aditya's Dhurandhar has crossed ₹800 crore in India. The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The second part will release in theatres on Mrach 19.