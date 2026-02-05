Dhurandhar is one of India's most profitable films ever with ₹400 crore profit: How Ranveer film beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been one of the biggest hits of Hindi film history, grossing over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film has broken several box office records, and set its sequel up for a massive opening. In the process, it has also registered one of the biggest profits ever earned by an Indian film, dwarfing even pan-India hits like RRR and KGF Chapter 2, and Bollywood blockbusters such as Animal. Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza in the film.

Dhurandhar’s stupendous profit Dhurandhar was originally supposed to be a long, single film. But weeks before its release, director Aditya Dhar and the producers decided to split it into two parts. The decision was taken as Aditya was unable to cut the film’s runtime to below six hours, making it ripe for a two-part release. That worked in Dhurandhar’s favour, allowing it to earn twice as much. But it was a risk, too, since the second part would only have been saleable if the first had worked. But the first part did work, and worked stupendously.

Dhurandhar grossed ₹1004 crore in India and $33 million overseas. Of this, the producer’s share is around ₹360 crore from the Indian box office and around $15 million from overseas. In addition, the film earned from its non-theatrical rights. Pinkvilla has reported that the film earned ₹140 crore from its digital, satellite, and music rights. This means that Dhurandhar’s total recovery from the two sources touched almost ₹650 crore. The film’s production budget was ₹400 crore, but is now split over two films. Added marketing costs bring Dhurandhar Part 1's landing cost to around ₹250 crore. Dhurandhar’s profit stands at a healthy ₹400 crore, one of the highest-ever for any Indian film.