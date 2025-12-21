Dhurandhar now among top 10 Indian films of all time, secures 10th spot after dethroning Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has broken a major record this Sunday. On day 17 of its release, the film finally breached the list of top 10 Indian movies of all time (India Nett). Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from the Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar dethroned Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for the 10th spot on the list. It earned ₹555.7 crore on its third Sunday by 10 pm. Lifetime collection (India) for Animal was at ₹553 crore when it usurped its seat.

Check out the latest ranking:

Rank Movie Name India Collection (In ₹ crore) 1 Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024) 1234.1 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) 1030.42 3 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) 859.7 4 RRR (2022) 782.2 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024) 646.31 6 Jawan (2023) 640.25 7 Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 (2025) 622.42 8 Chhaava (2025) 601.54 9 Stree 2 (2024) 597.99 10 Dhurandhar (2025) 555.7 View All Prev Next

Dhurandhar is the second film from 2025 on the list, after Kantara Chapter 1, which rests on the fifth spot after amassing a lifetime haul of ₹622 crore in India.

Animal vs Dhurandhar: Only praise and love

Despite shoving past Animal for the spot on the list, there is no love lost between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aditya Dhar. The former even praised the movie after catching a screening.

"DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly," he wrote.

In a shoutout to director Aditya Dhar, Vanga thanked him for presenting the "true weight of untold sacrifices."

In response, Aditya Dhar expressed deep gratitude, echoing similar sentiments toward Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling skills.

"Coming from you, this means a great deal. I've always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction--your words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong," he said.

Prior to this, filmmakers including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand also voiced a fair share of praise on Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.