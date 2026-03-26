Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed slams propaganda label, defends Aditya Dhar: ‘Voh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko le skte the’
Mustafa Ahmed defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge against propaganda claims, asserting he hasn't compromised his values for the role.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be enjoying a dream run at the box office, but the conversation around the film has not been limited to its success alone. Amid growing online debate over the film being called “propaganda”, actor Mustafa Ahmed has weighed in and defended Aditya Dhar.
Mustafa Ahmed denies allegations of Dhurandhar 2 being a propaganda
Speaking about the film being called propaganda, Mustafa, who essays the role of Ranveer Singh’s right-hand man Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2, said,"Ek insaan ka propaganda, dusre insaan ka agenda hota hai. Mera naam Mustafa Ahmed hai. Aditya ji ko mere saath kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai? Woh agar kisi propaganda ki taraf ja rahe hain, toh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the. Itna koi kisi ke liye kyun karega? Agar kisi ka agenda hai, main sabki respect karta hoon (One person’s propaganda is another person’s agenda. My name is Mustafa Ahmed. Why would Aditya ji need to work with me? If he were really pushing some propaganda, he could have just cast someone named Mukesh or Mahesh too. Why would anyone go to such lengths for someone? If someone has an agenda, I respect everyone’s views)."
He further added that he had not compromised his values for the role. He said, “Main kahin pe bhi jaakar, jaise log bolte hain ki apne fame ke liye zameer bech diya ya kuch, maine aisa kuch nahi kiya. Main bas apni baat kar sakta hoon, apne tareeke se bol sakta hoon, aur apne liye bol sakta hoon. Is kirdaar ne aisa kuch nahi kiya, na hi maine apne aas-paas aisa kuch dekha jiske liye mujhe laga ho ki yeh sahi nahi hai (Wherever I go, people say things like I sold my conscience for fame or something, but I haven’t done anything like that. I can only speak for myself, in my own way, and for my own choices. This character hasn’t done anything like that either, nor have I seen anything around me that made me feel this was wrong)."
In the film, Mustafa plays one of the Indian spies operating in Pakistan to dismantle the terror network. His character, Rizwan, initially joins Arshad Pappu’s gang, but in Dhurandhar 2, he turns against him and joins Ranveer Singh’s character as his trusted aide.
Mustafa is a celebrity trainer-turned-actor who has worked with several A-list stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal. He began his acting journey with a small role in Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam and has now gained wider attention with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and also stars Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, apart from Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film opened to a bumper ₹145 crore at the box office and has collected ₹643 crore domestically and ₹1000 crore worldwide in just seven days. It is expected to outperform its first instalment, which collected ₹1300 crore globally.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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