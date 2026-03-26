Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed slams propaganda label, defends Aditya Dhar: ‘Voh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko le skte the’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be enjoying a dream run at the box office, but the conversation around the film has not been limited to its success alone. Amid growing online debate over the film being called “propaganda”, actor Mustafa Ahmed has weighed in and defended Aditya Dhar. Mustafa Ahemed defends Dhurandhar The Revenge against the propaganda claims.

Mustafa Ahmed denies allegations of Dhurandhar 2 being a propaganda Speaking about the film being called propaganda, Mustafa, who essays the role of Ranveer Singh’s right-hand man Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2, said,"Ek insaan ka propaganda, dusre insaan ka agenda hota hai. Mera naam Mustafa Ahmed hai. Aditya ji ko mere saath kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai? Woh agar kisi propaganda ki taraf ja rahe hain, toh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the. Itna koi kisi ke liye kyun karega? Agar kisi ka agenda hai, main sabki respect karta hoon (One person’s propaganda is another person’s agenda. My name is Mustafa Ahmed. Why would Aditya ji need to work with me? If he were really pushing some propaganda, he could have just cast someone named Mukesh or Mahesh too. Why would anyone go to such lengths for someone? If someone has an agenda, I respect everyone’s views)."

He further added that he had not compromised his values for the role. He said, “Main kahin pe bhi jaakar, jaise log bolte hain ki apne fame ke liye zameer bech diya ya kuch, maine aisa kuch nahi kiya. Main bas apni baat kar sakta hoon, apne tareeke se bol sakta hoon, aur apne liye bol sakta hoon. Is kirdaar ne aisa kuch nahi kiya, na hi maine apne aas-paas aisa kuch dekha jiske liye mujhe laga ho ki yeh sahi nahi hai (Wherever I go, people say things like I sold my conscience for fame or something, but I haven’t done anything like that. I can only speak for myself, in my own way, and for my own choices. This character hasn’t done anything like that either, nor have I seen anything around me that made me feel this was wrong)."

In the film, Mustafa plays one of the Indian spies operating in Pakistan to dismantle the terror network. His character, Rizwan, initially joins Arshad Pappu’s gang, but in Dhurandhar 2, he turns against him and joins Ranveer Singh’s character as his trusted aide.

Mustafa is a celebrity trainer-turned-actor who has worked with several A-list stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal. He began his acting journey with a small role in Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam and has now gained wider attention with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.