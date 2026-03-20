Inside Dhurandhar 2 screening: Ranveer Singh teases Aditya Dhar, Yami gets emotional, but Arjun Rampal's humour wins
After a special screening of Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh and Arjun exchanged playful jokes, and director Aditya Dhar expressed gratitude to his cast and crew.
After Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now receiving immense love from audiences and has also recorded a bumper start at the box office. On Thursday, the makers hosted a special screening for the cast and crew. Actor Rakesh Bedi has now shared a video offering a glimpse into the post-screening conversations, and it’s equal parts fun and emotional.
Rakesh Bedi shares a video of a fun conversation from Dhurandhar The Revenge screening
On Friday, Rakesh took to Instagram to share moments from the special screening. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Yami Gautam, Krystle D’Souza, Soumya Tandon, Ayesha Khan, Jubin Nautiyal and others.
After the screening, Rakesh was heard joking, “Chalo bhai, picture toh dekh li, ab bhookh lagi hai, kuch khilao yaar (Now we have watched the film, now I am hungry, get us something to eat).” Responding to him, Arjun joked, “Aap toh sabko khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaaoge? (You overshadowed everyone, sir. How much more do you want to eat?)”
This was followed by director Aditya Dhar delivering a heartfelt speech and thanking everyone for their support.
He said, “Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”
Jyoti then praised Aditya for staying calm and cheerful despite the ups and downs during the journey. She added, “He never panics and always gets his way. He’s very, very special.” As Aditya spoke, Yami got visibly emotional.
When Jyoti and Aditya called out for Ranveer, he was seen standing in the last row with Sara Arjun and Yami beside him. Ranveer playfully teased Aditya, saying, “Yeh ‘gets his way’ wali baat yahan (pointing towards Yami) par aakar khatam ho jaati hai.” Yami was seen laughing at his remark while wiping away her tears.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The spy action thriller is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the follow-up, which released to rave reviews from audiences on March 19. The film delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.
The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles, has earned ₹146 crore at the domestic box office and ₹240 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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