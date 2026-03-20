Mahesh Babu says Dhurandhar The Revenge unleashed Ranveer Singh's ‘finest version', calls Aditya Dhar film ‘explosion’

On Thursday, Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He wrote, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable.”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s much-awaited film of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , finally released in theatres on March 19 and has received glowing reviews. From stars like Allu Arjun to filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, many have praised the film. Mahesh Babu is the latest to join the list, calling the film “an explosion” while also lauding Ranveer Singh’s performance.

He added, “Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music… This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated… Congratulations to the entire team….” Aditya Dhar responded to Mahesh Babu’s praise, writing, “Grateful for your words, Mahesh Garu 🙏 Thank you for embracing Dhurandhar (The Revenge) with such generosity.”

Jr NTR also took to X and praised the film. He wrote, “A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking… He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll.”