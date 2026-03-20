Mahesh Babu says Dhurandhar The Revenge unleashed Ranveer Singh's ‘finest version', calls Aditya Dhar film ‘explosion’
Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge with special appreciation for Ranveer Singh's performance.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited film of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, finally released in theatres on March 19 and has received glowing reviews. From stars like Allu Arjun to filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, many have praised the film. Mahesh Babu is the latest to join the list, calling the film “an explosion” while also lauding Ranveer Singh’s performance.
Mahesh Babu heaps praise on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge
On Thursday, Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He wrote, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable.”
He added, “Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music… This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated… Congratulations to the entire team….” Aditya Dhar responded to Mahesh Babu’s praise, writing, “Grateful for your words, Mahesh Garu 🙏 Thank you for embracing Dhurandhar (The Revenge) with such generosity.”
Jr NTR also took to X and praised the film. He wrote, “A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking… He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll.”
He concluded, “@ActorMadhavan sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampalarjun sir delivered solid, layered performances throughout. Shashwat Sachdev’s music hits on another level, elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big, big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way…”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first instalment featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates a criminal syndicate in Pakistan’s Lyari with a mission to dismantle a terror network targeting India. In the process, he kills Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, to rise within the gang.
The sequel explores how Ranveer’s character rises to power after Rehman Dakait’s death and also offers a glimpse into his origin story. The film features a brutal face-off between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal’s characters. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Iqbal, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film has collected ₹146 crore net on its opening day (including ₹43 crore from paid previews) at the domestic box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.