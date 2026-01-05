Search
Dhurandhar vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Jawan: How Ranveer Singh trumped SRK, Yash to give India's most profitable blockbuster

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 03:20 pm IST

Dhurandhar's relatively low budget has made it one of the most profitable wide releases in Indian cinema history, enabling it to beat even bigger hits.

Maintaining its momentum for a month straight, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has entered the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It is now chasing SS Rajamouli’s RRR for the fourth spot in the list, and given its pace, it should get there soon. Now that Dhurandhar is a certified all-time blockbuster, the question arises as to just how big a hit it is.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 have all earned between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1160-1210 crore.
Dhurandhar vs Jawan vs KGF Chapter 2

In the past week, Dhurandhar has crossed the lifetime collections of two big hits - Jawan ( 1160 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( 1200 crore). With a worldwide haul of 1207 crore, Dhurandhar is now racing towards RRR’s tally of 1230 crore. It had already surpassed some big films, including Pathaan ( 1055 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 921 crore), and Animal ( 915 crore), in the preceding week.

Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1200 crore worldwide and ₹800 crore in India.
Dhurandhar has earned 775 crore net in India as per trade sources. Jio Studios, its production house, puts the number at 800+ crore. Only KGF Chapter 2 ( 860 crore), Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 (both 1000+ crore) are ahead of Dhurandhar in India collections. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has even left RRR ( 782 crore) behind in domestic earnings. Jawan’s 640 crore domestic gross, once an all-time record for Bollywood, seems small in comparison.

Dhurandhar’s overseas success

Dhurandhar has only lagged behind at the international level compared to other blockbusters, largely due to the ban it faced in the Middle East. Dhurandhar has still earned $31.5 million overseas, but trails other major films like Jawan ($47 million), Pathaan ($49 million), RRR ($53 million), and Baahubali 2 ($63 million). Despite the Middle East non-release, the Aditya Dhar film has still managed to surpass the overseas collections of big hits like KGF 2 ($28 million) and Pushpa 2 ($31 million).

Aided by Shah Rukh Khan's star power, Jawan was a massive overseas hit.
How Dhurandhar trumps other blockbuster films

What makes Dhurandhar a bigger hit than almost all these films is its relatively lower budget. Most big films today, featuring superstars, have budgets exceeding 250 crore. Jawan, for instance, was made for 300 crore and Pushpa 2 for 350 crore. KGF 2’s landing cost was around 200 crore. Mega projects like Kalki 2898 AD and RRR have budgets upwards of 500 crore. In comparison, Dhurandhar has a reported budget of 125 crore. This means that with comparable box office earnings to these films, Dhurandhar has been much more profitable.

So far, Dhurandhar’s estimated net earnings globally are around 900 crore. This gives it a 620% profit rate. In comparison, Jawan had a profit of around 190%, KGF 2 had a profit of around 380%, and Pathaan had a profit close to 200%. Due to their high budgets, the profits for RRR and Kalki 2898 AD were much lower at 60-70% each.

Dhurandhar's low budget has made it extremely profitable.
Dhurandhar is now chasing the all-time profitability record for a big release, which still belongs to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film was made on a modest budget of 70 crore, and had a staggering profit of over 700%. Animal, with its relatively low budget of 90 crore, also made a substantial profit of around 600%.

These figures discount collections from China as they are handled by independent distributors in a heavily veiled market, and hardly ever give the original producers a big chunk of the pie.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Jawan: How Ranveer Singh trumped SRK, Yash to give India's most profitable blockbuster
