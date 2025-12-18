Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film mints 674 crore; beats Baahubali lifetime haul

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar may have slowed down a bit, but it is not in the mood to stop at the ticket window. The Ranveer Singh-starrer recorded a 15% dip on its second Wednesday, but still performed well enough overseas to achieve a smashing ₹40-crore day. This has taken it past the ₹650 crore mark and ahead of an all-time blockbuster like Baahubali. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh's film has surpassed Baahubali.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar has earned ₹437.25 crore net ( ₹524.50 crore gross) in its first 13 days at the ticket window. It is now the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film in India. A blockbuster word of mouth enabled Dhurandhar to increase its overseas collection in the second week. It has now earned just shy of $17 million internationally, with the bulk of it coming during the second week of its release.

Dhurandhar has now earned a staggering ₹674 crore gross worldwide, which means it has surpassed the final collections of SS Rajamouli’s era-defining Baahubali Vol 1. The 2015 hit earned ₹650 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar now sits in the 18th spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. It should overtake Gadar 2 and hit the ₹700-crore mark on Thursday, before climbing further in the list in its third weekend. The release of Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash this Friday will affect Dhurandhar’s earnings, as the James Cameron film will take the lion’s share of theatres across India, but the positive word of mouth should sustain the Aditya Dhar spy thriller. Dhurandhar is being pegged to become the first Indian film to touch the ₹1000-crore mark at the box office in 2025.

About Dhurandhar

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.