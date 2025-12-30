Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film mints 1081 crore; sets sights on Jawan, KGF 2

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 25: On its 4th Monday, the domestic collections of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar finally fell below ₹15 crore per day for the first time. This incredible momentum has enabled the film to cross ₹700 crore net in India and ₹1000 crore worldwide, breaking new ground. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar concluded its 4th weekend with collections exceeding ₹60 crore in India. On Monday, it added over ₹10 crore net to that, taking its domestic tally to ₹701.25 crore net ( ₹841.6 crore gross) after 25 days in theatres. Dhurandhar is now the first Bollywood film to cross ₹700 crore in domestic collections. Four south films - Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2 - have also crossed this mark.

Internationally, buoyed by a Christmas holiday push, Dhurandhar has earned over $26.5 million in overseas territories. Its earnings finally fell below $1 million per day in its third week. Dhurandhar has now moved to ₹1081 crore gross worldwide, inching closer to the ₹1100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar in the list of highest-grossing Indian films

Over the weekend, Dhurandhar surpassed Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It will now hope to move into the 6th spot, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹1160 crore in 2023. Given its momentum, it should do so by Friday or Saturday. From then on, how much it can boost itself on the 5th weekend will determine if the Aditya Dhar film can surpass KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1230 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.