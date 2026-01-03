Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film mints 1167 crore; beats SRK's biggest hit Jawan

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 29: Even though Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar registered its lowest-ever single-day collection on its fifth Friday, the film did well enough to scale another mountain - surpassing the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh's film is past Jawan.

Dhurandhar box office update

By the end of its fourth week, Dhurandhar earned ₹739 crore net in the domestic market. Dhurandhar added ₹8.75 crore net on its 29th day in the theatres, to take its domestic earnings to ₹747.75 crore net ( ₹897.3 crore gross). The Aditya Dhar film has also performed quite admirably overseas, earning almost $30 million in the overseas territories. This includes a historic run in the United States, where the film has earned over $18 million. Dhurandhar’s overseas earnings are even more impressive, considering that it has been banned in most of the Gulf countries, where Bollywood films do well.

Dhurandhar beats Jawan

Dhurandhar’s worldwide gross now stands at ₹1167 crore after 29 days, making it the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film ever, behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2. It has overtaken the lifetime gross of Shah Rukh’s Jawan, which minted ₹1160 crore globally in 2023.

S No Film Worldwide Gross 1 Dangal ₹ 2070 crore 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹ 1788 crore 3 Pushpa 2: The Rise ₹ 1742 crore 4 RRR ₹ 1230 crore 5 KGF Chapter 2 ₹ 1215 crore 6 Dhurandhar ₹ 1167 crore 7 Jawan ₹ 1160 crore 8 Pathaan ₹ 1055 crore 9 Kalki 2898 AD ₹ 1042 crore 10 Bajrangi Bhaijaan ₹ 921 crore View All Prev Next

Dhurandhar now needs a strong fifth weekend to aim for the ₹1200 crore mark, and have some chance of overtaking the final earnings of KGF 2 ( ₹1215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1230 crore). The Aditya Dhar film has a realistic shot of finishing in the top 4 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, but the top 3 - all of which have earned over ₹1700 crore - are realistically beyond its reach.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.