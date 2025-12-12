Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film zooms past 300 crore mark; beats Lokah lifetime

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 02:04 pm IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 7: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on Friday and has done well. 

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 7: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh was released in theatres last Friday and has done exceedingly well in its first week. The film concludes its first week with a domestic haul of 218 crore and a worldwide gross of 313 crore, surpassing the lifetime collection of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. (Also Read: Allu Arjun hails Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar as magnetic; shares his review of ‘brilliantly made’ film)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from the film.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar’s producers, Jio Studios, announced on Friday that the film has collected 218 crore net in India in 7 days. The film had an opening of 28.60 crore, and it showed a spike over the weekend, bringing in 33.10 crore on Saturday and 44.80 crore on Sunday. From Monday to Thursday, the film generated 24.30 crore, 28.60 crore, 29.30 crore, and 29.40 crore, taking its domestic net total to 218 crore.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had a domestic net collection of 207.25 crore and an overseas collection of 65 crore, totalling 313.75 crore worldwide. This means that after beating Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, the film is now eyeing the collection of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which stands at 364.25 crore. Dhurandhar has also beaten the lifetime haul of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which made 303.86 crore worldwide.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It is his second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film is based on real-life events and explores the tensions between India and Pakistan. A sequel is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
