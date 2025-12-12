Allu Arjun watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad theatre; greets fans. Watch

Tollywood star Allu Arjun was spotted at Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The actor was there to catch a screening of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. He greeted fans and the Mowgli team while there. Take a look. Allu Arjun was all smiles as he greeted fans after watching Dhurandhar at Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad theatre. (Image credit: Artistrybuzz)

Allu Arjun watches Dhurandhar at theatre

Arjun has his own theatre, AAA Cinemas, in Hyderabad. However, giving his own theatre a miss, he headed to Mahesh’s AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli to watch Dhurandhar. A paparazzo posted a video of the actor dressed in dark denim, a white T-shirt with a grey shirt layered on top. His security can be seen holding the crowd back as he walks out of the theatre to his car. Fans can be seen crowding around his car and clicking pictures as he gets in.

At the same theatre, Sandeep Raj was screening his Roshan Kanakala-starrer Mowgli, ahead of its release on December 13. Arjun stopped by to greet the team of the film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. A video shows him smiling widely as he shakes hands with Roshan and wishes him well for the film. Mowgli’s release by pushed by a day due to the release of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2. Celebrities like Sree Vishnu and Anudeep KV attended it.

Recent work

Allu Arjun spent five years shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The films broke records, with Pushpa 2 becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal (2016), with a worldwide haul of ₹1871 crore. The actor is now shooting for Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film with Deepika Padukone as his co-star.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 5 and has grossed ₹274.25 crore worldwide in six days.