Akhanda 2 new release date forces 2 films to postpone; Mowgli director Sandeep Raj calls himself ‘bad luck’

Boyapati Srinu’s Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2 is cleared for release after legal hurdles deferred its release at the last minute. The film, which was originally scheduled for release on December 5, was postponed at the last minute. And its new release date of December 12 means that the scheduled films Mowgli and Psych Siddhartha had to push their dates. Mowgli director Sandeep Raj penned an emotional note after his film was moved due to Akhanda 2's new release date.

Psych Siddhartha makers push release to New Year’s

Producer Rana Daggubati and actor Nandu released a video to announce the new release date of Psych Siddhartha. The video shows Nandu asking Rana to count down to their film’s release, only to be told that Balakrishna’s film is releasing. The video hilariously uses a meme from one of Boyapati and Balakrishna’s Hindi interviews, in which they say, “Already humne bol diya, already caution kiya (We already told you, cautioned you).” They simply say, “Jai Balayya,” in response, announcing that the release is being deferred to January 1, 2026.

Mowgli director calls himself ‘bad luck’

Meanwhile, Mowgli director Sandeep Raj penned an emotional note on social media, unsure of when his film would be released. Recollecting how his debut film Colour Photo also faced issues due to Covid-19 and got a direct digital release, he wrote, “Maybe I am the BAD LUCK. Even I’m starting to feel that way. My dream of seeing the title “Directed by Sandeep Raj” on the big screen is becoming harder day by day. I think SILVERSCREEN hates me.”

The director received an outpouring of support, including from Sai Durgha Tej, who wrote, “Your hardwork will pay off in the most unexpected ways Sandeep, keep your head held high and smile. Let the art form take its own course, At the end “cinema is winning”.” However, Sandeep also released flak when it was eventually announced that Mowgli would be deferring its release by only a day to December 13, and it would be competing with Akhanda 2.

When called out for it, the director clarified that he ‘never wanted to cook any sympathy’ and was initially told that Mowgli’s release was pushed to February or April 2026 at the last minute. “But, as the day progressed all the distributors along with our producers thought of bringing it little earlier with a good release date where we were left with no option. So, the movie got locked to Dec 13th as we have huge releases for Christmas and Sankranti,” he explained.

Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the 2021 hit film Akhanda, which saw Balakrishna in dual roles. The film was Telugu cinema’s first major hit during the pandemic, grossing ₹117 crore worldwide. Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar, which is releasing in Telugu as Annagaru Vostaru, is also set to hit screens on December 12. The re-release of Rajinikanth's Shivaji has also been postponed.