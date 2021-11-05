Dia Mirza gives glimpse of son Avyaan, celebrates first Diwali with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira

Actor Dia Mirza gave her fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations this year. Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, she shared a picture featuring herself along with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, their son Avyaan Rekhi, and his daughter Samaira.

In the picture, Dia Mirza held Avyaan in her arms. However, she didn't reveal his face, although she gave a glimpse of his side face. Dia was dressed in a yellow salwar suit while Avyaan wore a printed white T-shirt paired with red pants.

Dia was flanked by Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira. While Vaibhav wore a red kurta, Samaira wore a printed multi-coloured salwar suit.

Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, "Happy Diwali from our family to yours (earthen lamp emoji). May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom (yellow heart and hugging face emojis). #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy Diwali", along with a red heart and smiling emojis. Seema Khan commented, "Happy Diwali Dia Dia", followed by a red heart emoji. Mahesh Bhupathi dropped a heart-eyes emoji.

Dia also shared another picture on Instagram Stories as she sat praying with Samaira. She wrote, "My favourite girls", followed by a yellow heart emoji in the picture.

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14.

Earlier this month, speaking with Hindustan Times about Avyaan, Dia had said, "It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit. I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of utter innocence and trust in the universe. Both Vaibhav and I, are truly grateful to be able to celebrate our very first Diwali with Avyaan.”

Meanwhile, Dia was recently seen in the films Wild Dog and Thappad.