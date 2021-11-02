Dia Mirza: Truly grateful to be able to celebrate our very first Diwali with our son Avyaan

This will be actor, producer and environment activist Dia Mirza’s first Diwali as a newlywed and as a mother. Mirza got married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February and welcomes son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi via an emergency C-section on May 14.

Talking about Avyaan, who was tended to by nurses and doctors in the neonatal ICU until he was ready to go home, the 39-year-old shares, “It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit.”

The Thappad (2020) actors herself faced many health challenges during this period, and thanks to timely medical care and a restful recuperation process, both the baby and Mirza triumphed over the crisis this year. “I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of utter innocence and trust in the universe. Both Vaibhav and I, are truly grateful to be able to celebrate our very first Diwali with Avyaan.”

Mirza, who has been sharing glimpses of his hand-painted nursery asserts, as always, all the festivities will be sustainable, green and mindful of the environment, and adds that she wants to continue this tradition with her son, too.

“I want to raise my son on a planet that is healthy and not choking on waste and toxins. Be it switching to a plant-based diet, saving energy or not bursting crackers, every choice I make is for the future of the planet and for my son,” she concludes.