Dia Mirza shares favourite pic from RCB celebration, and Anushka Sharma is part of the winning squad

Actor Dia Mirza is over the moon celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL trophy win after 18 long years. She has shared her favourite picture from the celebrations, and it shows Anushka Sharma also part of the winning squad along with Virat Kohli. Also read: Vijay Mallya recalls picking Virat Kohli for RCB as a youngster: ‘Remarkable he stayed for 18 years’ Dia took to Instagram to share the image.

Dia Mirza shares her fav pic

RCB's historic trophy win has flooded social media with joyful moments from the celebrations, including heartwarming snaps of Virat and Anushka sharing a hug, as well as Virat revelling in the triumph with his teammates.

Dia shared her favourite picture from RCB's IPL win celebrations on Instagram Stories, featuring the team beaming together with the trophy.

The photo showcases Anushka Sharma proudly holding the trophy, surrounded by the triumphant RCB players, with Virat Kohli right by her side, radiating joy. “My favourite picture from last night (heart emoji),” she wrote with the picture.

Dia's story.

Pictures of Anushka celebrating with the RCB team on the field have gone viral, winning over fans with her enthusiasm and love for the game, as she shared in the moments with Virat Kohli and the team.

Anushka chose a classic white shirt for the occasion. It features an oversized silhouette, button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and a drop shoulder design.

RCB clinches IPL 2025 trophy

After 18 years, Virat Kohli has finally gotten his hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their maiden IPL title. In the IPL 2025 final, RCB posted 190/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for the franchise with a knock of 43 off 35 balls. After the match came to an end, Virat broke down and he struggled to fight back tears. The entire RCB squad came up to him to celebrate the victory.