Dia Mirza shares stunning pics from Ladakh, calls it ‘experience of a lifetime’ as she shoots for Dhak Dhak

Dia Mirza is filming her next, titled Dhak Dhak, in Ladakh. The actor shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the scenic location, where she is shooting for the film that stars Dia as a biker. Actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi play her fellow bikers in the film, co-produced by Taapsee Pannu. Also read: Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh ride bikes to Ladakh in Taapsee Pannu's production

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Monday, Dia wrote, "This movie is an experience of a lifetime. Each day spent on this journey has given us the gift of grace. So grateful! #DhakDhakJourney #DhakDhak #BTS #TravelWithhDee." She posted pictures from her visit to a Buddhist monastery in Ladakh, along with her photos amid the grey mountains. She also shared a few close-up shots clicked at the monastery, and of the beautiful landscape.

Dia Mirza is shooting for Dhak Dhak in Ladakh.

Pics shared by Dia Mirza.

Taapsee commented on her post, “You girls have done it so much perseverance and love that I cant wait to see the output.” Amruta Subhash called the pictures, “Divine”. A fan also wrote, “Uff breathtakingly beautiful both you and your view.” Another called them, “Mesmerizing clicks.”

Dhak Dhak is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It will hit theatres in 2023. Earlier in May, sharing the first look of the film, Dia had written, “Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery!” The first still had Dia on a bike, wearing a burqa while Ratna was in a salwar suit, Fatima in a shirt and shots, Sanjana in top and denims as they all posed on bikes.

Talking about the film, Taapsee had said, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON