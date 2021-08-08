Dia Mirza shares unseen pic from wedding, celebrates 'incredible textiles of India', see here

Actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share an unseen picture from her wedding earlier this year. It was her special dedication on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Sharing it, she wrote: "There is so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!!" Saluting the dexterity of the craftsmen and women, she continued: "Have you ever witnessed our master craftsmen/women at work? It is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which those hands and feet move so perfectly synchronised with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion… These craft forms are ours to celebrate everyday."

"On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics."

On February 15 this year, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. She shared the first pictures from the wedding a day later, writing, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their first child on May 14. Their son was premature baby. Two months after his birth, Dia shared his first picture and wrote: “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she had added.