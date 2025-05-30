Did Janhvi Kapoor throw shade at Madhuri Dixit? 'Like' on Insta post on 'vulgar dance' sparks speculation

Janhvi Kapoor likes a reel criticising Madhuri Dixit

Janhvi recently liked an Instagram Reel that drew a comparison between her mother, Sridevi, and Madhuri Dixit. The reel in question split the screen, juxtaposing two performances – one by Madhuri Dixit and the other by Sridevi.

On one side, Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance sequence Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the film Beta plays, with overlaid text reading, “Madhuri in Beta - Did vulgar step song and did nothing in the movie and won Filmfare Best Actress award”.

Screenshot of Janhvi's like, which has emerged on social media.

On the other side, Sridevi is shown in Khuda Gawah, which was also released in 1992, where she is seen giving an emotional speech. It came with text which read, “Did double role with landmark acting that carried whole movie on her shoulder still Filmfare ignored her for Best Actress”.

Notably, both films were released around the same time in 1992 – Beta starring Madhuri Dixit hit theatres on April 3, while Sridevi's film was released on May 8.

Fans react

A screenshot of Janhvi's like on the reel has emerged on social media, especially on Reddit, sparking a debate among fans. One wrote, “This is not the first time Sridevi was ignored ! She has given many powerful award winning performances”.

The comments section is divided, with some users defending Madhuri's performances, while others feel Sridevi was under-appreciated.

“Not only this, Sridevi didn't get award for her Splendid performance in Laadla, Gumrah, Judaai, English Vinglish.. And unfortunately in 1986 and 1987 filmfare function was not happened, sri lost award for Mr. India and Nagina,” read one comment. One fan shared, “Are we really surprised? This is Bollywood — it values dance, appearances, and glamour. No one cares about acting skills or talent”.

One social media dismissed the debate as pointless, writing, “All you guys need to get a life... I mean Madhuri vulgar in dhak dhak.... She was absolutely fantastic and show stellar in this song”.

Meanwhile, others passionately argued over the merits of each actor's performances, with some labelling Madhuri's iconic song Dhak Dhak as sexy and fantastic.

“Madhuri Dixit without any doubt over Sridevi in khuda gawah for this year.... Madhuri was absolutely terrific in Beta,” one comment read. Another fan shared, “Sorry but khuda guwah was not that good movie”.

“There is nothing vulgar about Dhak Dhak. It's so sexy,” shared one.

“Even she will come up with the algorithm story now," one social media user wrote on Reddit, referring to the controversy involving Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia, who claimed their Instagram accounts “accidentally liked" a reel featuring Avneet Kaur and Deepika Padukone, respectively.

Janhvi’s next film

Janhvi recently went to the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere and screening of her upcoming film Homebound. She will also be seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra.