Did Varun Dhawan play Jimmy Sheirgill’s body double in My Name Is Khan? Watch video

Before Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, he worked as an assistant to Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan (2010). It appears that he played a body double for Jimmy Sheirgill in one scene. The discovery was made by an Instagram page, which shared a video of the scene as well as a still, in which Varun’s face is partially visible.

Fans were surprised at the revelations. “Oh my god! I never noticed,” one wrote in the comments section. “What an observation bro @bollywoodranker,” another said.

In the past, Varun said that My Name Is Khan ‘practically changed’ his life. On its nine-year anniversary in 2019, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Sidharth Malhotra, who also worked as an assistant director on the film, and Karan, among others. “#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also, this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank you @karanjohar,” he wrote.

So many brilliant memories I have !! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD ( not a star) and of SID’s stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And ofcourse of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!😂 https://t.co/ENPuXCVEdA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

Karan quote-tweeted it and revealed how Varun would sign autographs even before he became a star. “So many brilliant memories I have!!! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD (not a star) and of SID’s stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!” he wrote.

Varun will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film marks Neetu’s return to acting after several years; she was last seen on the big screen in 2013 in Besharam, starring her son Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from this, Varun also has Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ekkis in the pipeline.