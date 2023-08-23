Did you know Dharmendra’s younger version in RARKPK is Ranvijay Singha’s younger brother Harman?

For those you’ve watched Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, they’d agree that the actor who plays the younger version of Dharmendra bears an uncanny resemblance with the veteran actor. Well, the young actor is VJ-actor Ranvijay Singha’s younger brother, Harman Singha. Harman Singha played young Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

“At the time of screen test, I did not know what this was for. I was only briefed that I have to play a character that looks like people from the yesteryear. So, I sent them my pictures in that blue blazer, with medals and hair pulled back, and within a day, Karan Johar’s team finalised me,” says Harman, who started his showbiz career being behind the camera.

That being said, the actor tells us that the resemblance part was an unplanned thing and everyone noticed that much later. “The team was not sure they would find someone who looks so close to how Dharmendra ji used to look in his younger days. When I sent my pictures, they were also sent to Dharmendra ji and even he really liked it. He said, ‘Mujhe isse milna hai’. So, me somewhat looking like younger Dharam ji was not a planned thing. It’s much later that people noticed it. But now, I hope someone makes his biopic and casts me,” says Harman with a laugh.

While Harman’s stint in RARKPK is getting all the attention, the actor reveals that it was only two year back that he decided to give acting a fair chance or else he’ll forever live with this regret.

“When I started off, I worked as a writer, assistant director and did all technical jobs for five to six years, and I always thought Ranvijay is the on-camera talent, and I’d be this cool writer-director guy and together we will be a great combination,” quips Harman, adding, “It was much later that I decided to turn to acting after several people including actor Bhumi Pednekar told me that I have potential.”

And that’s when writing and production work took a back seat and his focus entirely shifted to acting. “For last two years, I was telling myself that I’ll do even a small role in a big web show or film. Usse pehle, I was doing main roles in smaller projects. In fact, Potluck was the first project where people noticed I can act. But, you have to step into the main game and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was my first big thing in terms of reach,” shares Harman.

As he tries to navigate through the industry, Harman shares how his elder brother has always stood like a support. “Rannvijay always told me to behave like a second generation actor and go all out there with whatever I want to do. He gives me the confidence. And now I am desperate to do some great work with directors like Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. I can be furniture on their sets. Successful hone ke liye thoda besharam hona padta hai,” wraps up the actor.

