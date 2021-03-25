IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are related?
Sonam Kapoor's grandfather Surinder Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's cousin. Both hailed from Peshawar.
Sonam Kapoor's grandfather Surinder Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's cousin. Both hailed from Peshawar.
bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are related?

  • Not many would know that actors Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who starred together in Veere Di Wedding, are related.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have few things in common - both are successful actors, who have made a mark for themselves in Bollywood. Both hail from old film families. What many would not know is that the two are distantly related too.

Kareena hails from, what is the first family of Hindi cinema - the Kapoor clan. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch of the family, the family is now into fourth generation of actors in the film industry. The family boasts of the some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. The next generation saw Rishi Kapoor achieve great heights. Karisma Kapoor became the first woman from the family to act and earn a reputation. In the current generation, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor have further consolidated the name and achieved glory.


There has been, however, another Kapoor family that steadily achieved accolades but got super stardom with the rise of Anil Kapoor in the 1990s. This is the family of Surinder Kapoor, the father of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.


So, how are the two linked? Well, Prithviraj Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor were cousins! So the story goes that Prithviraj called Surinder to come down from Peshawar to Mumbai to help him. Reportedly, Surinder worked as a secretary to Geeta Bali, a big star then.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan sends ex-wife Malaika Arora the perfect summer gift. See photo

Surinder went on become a successful film producer, with many films staring his own son, Anil. He remade a number of Kannada, Tamil or Telugu films in Hindi such as Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Loafer, Judaai, Sirf Tum, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Pukar and No Entry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor sonam kapoor ranbir kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
bollywood

Kareena misses friends' get-together as Karan, Karisma, Malaika party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Amrita Arora hosted a dinner party at her place. Sister Malaika Arora, close friends Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and a few others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no-makeup selfie as she expressed her excitement about the arrival of the weekend.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning no-makeup photo of herself and said that she is looking forward to the weekend with a Mean Girls-inspired quote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP