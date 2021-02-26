Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?
Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?

Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One was one of the costliest films made at that time. However, even this wasn't devoid of errors which continue to be talked about by ardent movie lovers even today.

Shah Rukh played the role of a game designer Shekhar Subramaniam in the film who happens to be a Hindu by religion from South India. Kareena played the role of his wife Sonia. But when Ra.One (the antagonist) kills Shekhar in the middle of the film, the latter is seen being given a Christian burial.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Ra.One.

In the film, Shekhar's body is decked up in a suit and laid in a wooden casket for the funeral. The filmmaker may have forgotten the religion of the character while calculating the rules of a hi-tech game on which the film was based on, but how a body turned into ash in a short span of time remains a mystery. Moments later, Kareena's Sonia was seen immersing his ashes into a river while dressed in white and her son by her side.

Kareena Kapoor and Armaan Verma in a still from Ra.One.

Ra.One received mixed reviews but was praised for its visual effects. "The amount of money that Shah Rukh has pumped into the film is unimaginable. He is very passionate about this film and he has taken it upon himself to make Ra. One the biggest of them all," director Anubhav Sinha had told PTI during the making of the film.

Last year, Anubhav had opened about how the flak he faced for Ra.One haunted him for years. He told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I have been relentless these past three decades. I’ve fallen, stood up and fallen again. When you make the biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One, and get so much flak, it drains you... haunts you for years. I was exhausted physically and emotionally. So I am actually happy doing nothing.” He however added that he will make one superhero film before he retires.

Also read: Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

The filmmaker's career took a fresh turn as he delivered critically acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad in his second innings, with another one titled ANEK in the making.

raone shah rukh khan anubhav sinha srk

