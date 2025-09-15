'Didn't know he was a Thackeray or even a Maharashtrian': Anurag Kashyap on casting Aaishvary Thackeray in Nishaanchi

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is returning to the heartland with a crime drama. His next film, Nishaanchi, carries the same tone that his cult classic, Gangs of Wasseypur, had. In fact, Kashyap tells us that the film was written to avoid the constant questions about a third part of GoW. Ahead of Nishaanchi's release, the maverick filmmaker talks about the film's lead, Aaishvary Thackeray, and its setting. Anurag Kashyap with Aaishvary Thackeray on the sets of Nishaanchi.

‘Crime never pays’

The trailer of Nishaanchi has been praised by audiences for a realistic look at crime, even if in a fun way. Anurag says he wanted to show that 'crime never pays'. "This film is Crime and Punishment. I wouldn't call it an adaptation or interpretation, but influenced by it," he shares, adding, "I have always believed crime has consequences. I have never tried to glorify crime. My approach has been different in different films, and there is always a consequence. Nobody gets away scot-free in my films."

‘Didn't know Aaishvary was a Thackeray’

Anurag has always been praised for casting newcomers in the lead roles in his films. Nishaanchi is no different. It marks the screen debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Casting a newcomer and a Marathi boy as a Kanpur goon is an interesting choice. But Anurag says it is logical. "I find actors who suit the role, and can give me time to prepare," he says, explaining, "I saw that potential in him because he had done a Manoj Bajpayee monologue from Shool. I did not know he was a Thackeray, or even that he was a Maharashtrian. When I met him, he told me who he was. He was more into music and was simultaneously doing acting workshops. I gave him the script, and he got excited."

‘Told Aaishvary he can't sign another film’

The filmmaker says he warned Aaishvary that he would have to prepare a lot and become 'Kanpuriya' for the role. "He worked on it. Four years of his life he gave to me and this film. The condition was that he would not do anything else," recalls the filmmaker.

Aaishvary stuck to that condition and has not signed another film since the beginning of Nishaanchi. Talking about the reason for this condition, Anurag says, "The kind of films I am doing are difficult to put together. To sell a newcomer is easier than to sell somebody who's had a film that has not worked, or someone who has an image."

Nishaanchi also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and JAR Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi will release in theatres on 19 September.