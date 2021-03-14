Didn't matter if Salman Khan's Race 3, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 'did well', says Bobby: 'I just wanted to get noticed'

Actor Bobby Deol has said that it didn't matter to him if films like Race 3 and Housefull 4 'did well', because all he wanted was to get noticed. Bobby made a comeback to mainstream Bollywood with the two franchise films, led by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively.

But it was only afterwards, when he appeared in streaming projects such as Aashram and Class of 83 that he began to get attention for his performances.

He told The Times of India, "For many years, I had not worked so much, and the younger generation had not noticed me. I knew that Race 3, which starred the country’s superstar Salman Khan, would reach the masses. Whether or not the film did well didn’t matter to me, because I only wanted to get noticed, and thankfully that happened."

He continued, "Also, the film reached a large section of the audience. Likewise, post Housefull 4 (2019), my friends’ sons and daughters who were not familiar with my work as an actor sent me messages. I got noticed again with these projects, but I was still on the lookout for meatier roles, and eventually, came in the digital projects. Now, I am happy that people can see that I am capable of portraying varied characters.”

Bobby said that even his family members -- brother Sunny , father Dharmendra, and mother Prakash Kaur -- received compliments for his performance. Bobby said that his mother cried when someone told her that he'd done such a good job as a negative character in Aashram.

Bobby has several projects on his plate, including Penthouse, Animal, Apne 2, and Love Hostel.

