Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu were at a loss for words after watching Amitabh Bachchan in Black: ‘Pity it missed Oscar nom’

Amitabh shared Dilip's old letter

The letter read, "On Amitabh and my admiration. My Dear Amitabh: With tears of pride in her eyes, Saira handed over the printout of your eloquent tribute to my work in your blog. I read it once, then again and again. As you yourself would be keenly aware, we actors are completely oblivious of ourselves and our surroundings while we perform and even when we watch our work in the rushes shown to us, our senses and vision are trained to detect shortcomings more than accomplishments. That's the only way we know to improve and render performances that come close to our own satisfaction.”

Dilip called Amitabh's work ‘world-class, inimitable’

It also read, "And it is always the audience who have the absolute right to acclaim or reject our work, however hard we may have worked to achieve perfection and excellence. I am certainly privileged to know from your affectionate compliments that someone as knowledgeable and competent as you has liked my work. Yes, now that you have reminded me, I can recall the scenes that brought us together before the cameras for Shakti. I should say the respect and admiration are mutual. Not just Shakti, your work in several films I have watched has been world-class and inimitable."

Dilip had praised Black

Dilip had also written, "In recent times, I can remember Black and, if I remember right, Saira and I were at a loss for words at the premiere night, after the curtain came down to express our myriad feelings of admiration for your outstanding performance. It is a pity the film missed the Oscar nomination. If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world's most coveted award, it is you."

Amitabh calls Dilip ‘idol, inspiration’

The letter concluded, "I have heard so much about Paa which we didn't catch up with. You know how Saira is- she never could see me die in my films and she could not muster the courage to see your death scene in Paa. Thank you, Amitabh, for your warm love and good wishes. May God keep you, Jaya, and your family happy always. DK." Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote, “What can one say when you receive the blessings from the ultimate actor, Dilip Kumar, my idol and inspiration .. (folded hands emojis).”

Amitabh's films

Amitabh and Dilip Kumar worked together in the movie Shakti (1982). The actors shared a close bond. Amitabh will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the pipeline.

