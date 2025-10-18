Dilip reveals Farah Khan has hiked his salary as their vlogs rake in millions of views

Farah Khan's cook Dilip is happy with his latest appraisal but doesn't want her to know about it. In the latest vlog, where Farah and Dilip host actor Raghav Juyal to lunch, Dilip kicks off the vlog by mentioning the hike he's got. Farah Khan's cook Dilip, thrilled with a salary hike, tries to conceal his happiness.

Salary hike for Dilip

"Hi guys, welcome to our channel. Humara show bahut achcha chal raha hai. Ma'am ne humara pagaar bhi badha diya hai. Hum bahut khush hain. Ma'am ko aap log batana nahi, kyunki main bahut khush hoon. Main aur bhi rouga toh aur bhi pagaar badhega (Hi guys, welcome to our channel. Our show is doing very well. Ma'am has increased our salary too. We are very happy. You guys don't tell Ma'am, because I am very happy, and if I keep crying, my salary will increase even more)," he said.

As Farah enters the kitchen, he makes a sad face. “Dilip, what happened to you? Why are you crying?” Dilip replies, mentioning the cause of his distress, "Ma'am, hike my salary." Farah Khan, exasperated, immediately responds, “Oh, I just increased your salary! Leave it. This man's [salary] never increases; this man is never happy."

On the vlog, Raghav also praises how Dilip has become a star but Farah hushes him, lest Dilip ask for more money.

About Farah Khan and her channel

Farah Khan's channel has grown to 2.5 million subscribers. Her video got 1.5 million views in last 20 hours. The vlogs have also made Dilip an overnight sensation. Fans love the antic he pulls with Farah, his employer of many years.

Farah Khan is a filmmaker, choreographer, and television personality known for her dance numbers and hit films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. She has judged shows such as Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, India’s Got Talent, and Lip Sing Battle.