Dino Morea, his brother Santino questioned by Mumbai Police in alleged 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam

Dino Morea questioned by Mumbai Police

According to the report, Dino was summoned after multiple phone conversations between him, his brother, and the prime accused, Ketan Kadam, were unearthed. These conversations are being investigated. Dino’s name came to light when the call records and financial transactions linked to the accused were being checked.

Why is Dino Morea being questioned

He is being questioned to find out if he knows about the dealings between Keta and other parties. News agency ANI tweeted, “Actor Dino Morea is being questioned by EOW of the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam. His name came up in the investigation for having connections with one of the arrested accused in the matter: Mumbai police.”

What is the Mithi River desilting alleged scam

Reportedly, the scam is about alleged financial irregularities in the rental of silt pusher machines as well as dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A few weeks ago, the EOW arrested two accused—Ketan Kadam and Jayesh Joshi—who allegedly acted as intermediaries in the supply of equipment. They allegedly charged the BMC an inflated amount for the equipment, in connivance with officials from the civic body’s storm water drains department (SWD) and Matprop executives.

While Ketan is the director of Woder India LLP, a Mumbai-based company that provides desilting services, Jayesh is associated with Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer. Earlier, 13 people were booked in connection with the scam.

About Dino's career

Dino made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He then featured in many films such as Raaz, Gunaah, Aksar, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Heroes. He was last seen in the web series The Royals. It also featured Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

He will also be seen in Housefull 5, which is gearing up for a grand release on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will also star Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Johny Lever.