Director files FIR against YouTuber, 4 others, claims they are trying to ruin his film with Monalisa from Mahakumbh

A filmmaker who has cast Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa Bhosle in his film has now filed an FIR against 5 persons, including a YouTube channel owner, accusing them of attempting to defame him and stop his film. PTI reported that Sanoj Mishra said the accused are trying to derail his film. (Also read: Monalisa, 16-year-old viral girl at Mahakumbh, bags lead role in Hindi film: ‘Mehnat karungi’) Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa signed Sanoj Mishra's film The Diary of Manipur opposite Rajkummar Rao’s brother Amit Rao.(Photo X)

Director Sanoj Mishra's accusations

The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them. Recently, Mishra announced making a film, The Diary of Manipur, with Bhosle, a garland seller who came into the limelight with her striking presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and became an internet sensation.

According to the Amboli police station official, the five men named in the complaint made serious allegations against Mishra over the film's budget and other issues. He said one of them claimed that none of the films directed by Mishra has been released to date and that he will "ruin" 16-year-old Bhosle's career, citing the complaint.

Mishra has called allegations by the five men false and insisted they have formed a group to tarnish his image. "These people are deliberately spreading false and wrong news against me. They do not want Monalisa's film 'The Diary of Manipur' to be made," he has said.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation was underway, the official added.

About Monalisa

In January, Monalisa , who has spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat on the serene banks of the Narmada River, experienced a life-changing transformation when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during the Mahakumbh. The 16-year-old from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh was eventually signed for a film by Mishra earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)