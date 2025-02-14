Monalisa Bhosle, Mahakumbh sensation, takes first-ever flight to Kozhikode. Video goes viral

Social media sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to fame at Mahakumbh, took her first-ever flight as she travelled to Kozhikode, Kerala, on February 14. A video capturing her experience of sitting in an aeroplane for the first time surfaced on social media, sparking excitement among her followers. Monalisa travelled to Kerala for a shop inauguration event hosted by businessman Boby Chemmanur, who had earlier announced her visit in a viral Instagram video. Monalisa was invited to Kerala by businessman Boby Chemmanur.(Instagram/@monalisa__bhosle )

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chemmanur wrote, "Viral star of Kumbh Mela Monalisa on February 14th reaching Chemmanur, Kozhikode at 10:30 am."

Many took to the comments section to express love. One user commented, “That was great. Let the poor also inaugurate from now on”

Another added, “Don't make fun of anyone, no one is small. One moment is enough to change your life. Even actresses are not so glamorous.”

A video of the 16-year-old viral girl was shared showing her “first time flight.”

Take a look at the video:

Monalisa’s Rise to Fame

Hailing from Maheshwar in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa initially travelled to the Mahakumbh Mela with her family to sell Rudraksha beads. However, her striking presence at the event caught the attention of the internet, turning her into an overnight sensation. Her popularity quickly opened doors in the entertainment industry, and she is now set to feature in the upcoming film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, who previously helmed The Diary of West Bengal.

Despite her growing popularity, Monalisa has faced several challenges. She recently alleged that a group of men chased her for photos during the Maha Kumbh Mela, ignoring her repeated refusals. When her brother intervened to delete unauthorised pictures from their phones, he was allegedly attacked by around nine men.

Additionally, shortly after returning home to Madhya Pradesh from Prayagraj, Monalisa’s Instagram account was hacked, causing her further distress. She later shared a video with her followers, giving them a glimpse into her life back home while expressing her frustration over the hacking incident.