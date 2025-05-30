Disappointed Preity Zinta’s heartbroken reaction after PBKS' crushing loss to RCB goes viral, leaves fans sad

Actor Preity Zinta, who is co-owner of Punjab Kings, was visibly heartbroken as her team suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Her reaction to defeat has emerged online and is making her fans feel sad. Also read: Fans can’t get over Anushka Sharma's joyful reaction after Virat Kohli’s RCB reach IPL final Preity Zinta was all smiles and in high spirits initially.

Preity Zinta's reaction to the loss surface

Several photographs of Preity from the stadium have flooded social media, capturing her reaction to Punjab Kings' defeat. The actor, known for fervently supporting her squad, looked upset in the stands after PBKS was bowled out for just 101 runs.

The actor was seen in a salwar suit. Preity was all smiles and high spirits initially, flashing her signature dimpled smile as she enthusiastically cheered on Punjab Kings players.

As the match unfolded and PBKS wickets continued to fall, Preity's initial enthusiasm slowly gave way to disappointment. In the pictures, her face seems to be etched with visible disappointment and upset, reflecting her distress over the team's performance. In the middle of the match, Preity’s concerned expressions were also caught on camera.

Preity has become social media's favourite during this IPL season. The actor's constant support for PBKS from the stands, has been warming her fans' hearts

Fans took to social media to sympathise with Preity's emotional reaction, praising her dedication to the team.

“No matter whom you're supporting, you got to feel bad for Preity Zinta,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “I'm happy for my RCB but don't want to see Sad Preity Zinta”.

“Harsh day for Preity Zinta,” one wrote. One social media user shared, “You got to feel sad for Preity Zinta”.

“Feeling sad for Preity Zinta,” shared one, with fan pointing, “Feel for Preity Zinta she deserve one trophy at least”.

More about the match

On Thursday, Punjab Kings were thrashed by Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The match was held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings were folded for 101 runs in 14.1 overs, the shortest completed innings in IPL playoff history, breaking Delhi Capitals' 16.1-over effort from 2008. However, Punjab can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.