Fans can’t get over Anushka Sharma's joyful reaction after Virat Kohli’s RCB reach IPL final

Virat Kohli's The Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised into the IPL 2025 finals with an 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Actor Anushka Sharma was in the stands cheering him on, and her thrilled reaction to the team's victory is taking over the internet. Also read: Virat Kohli tells Anushka Sharma 'one more to go' after RCB reach IPL final; her reaction from the stand takes the cake Fans are going wild over Anushka's reaction to RCB's win.

Anushka's reaction to RCB victory

The social media is buzzing with photos and videos of RCB's jubilant celebration, with Anushka's enthusiastic reaction being the highlight.

After the win, she stood up and applauded for almost 10 minutes straight until RCB players were celebrating amongst themselves.

One image showed Anushka beaming with joy, dressed in a white shirt, as she stood up, clapping and laughing, her eyes shining bright, celebrating the win. Another picture of Anushka hugging a friend, bursting with excitement and joy, is melting hearts online.

In fact, Virat also signalled "one more to go" to Anushka after RCB reached the IPL final.

Fans get ecstatic

They are gushing over her infectious enthusiasm. One wrote, "Can we unanimously declare Anushka Sharma the lady luck of RCB", with another writing, "The happiness of Anushka Sharma when RCB Qualify for Final".

“King Kohli led with heart, fire, and pure dominance! And yes — Anushka Sharma once again proved to be his LUCKY CHARM. This is not just a win, it’s a STATEMENT. The dream is alive. The cup is calling," read one comment. One fan wrote, “The celebration of The queen Anushka Sharma”.

“The happiness on the face of Anushka Sharma after RCB won the match and booked their place in the finals,” mentioned one.

More about the win

Virat’s team inched closer to a maiden Indian Premier League title after Royal Challengers Bengaluru mauled Punjab Kings to register an eight-wicket win in the lopsided Qualifier 1 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday and reach the final. This was RCB's fourth qualification for the final, and first in nine years.

Punjab Kings were folded for 101 runs in 14.1 overs. RCB reached the target in just 10 overs with opener Phil Salt, who made 56 not out, leading the charge. However, Punjab can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.