Disha Patani, sister Khushboo choose a tabela for weekend getaway; spend time with cows, chickens and 'dogesh'

Actor Disha Patani and her sister, ex-army officer Khushboo Patani, recently took a break to visit their farmhouse. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Disha and Khushboo shared pictures from their fun day out. Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani spent time with cows during a farmhouse visit.

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani visit farmhouse

In the photos, the sister duo spend time with their pets and farm animals, including cows and chickens. They also spent time in the fields as they played with their pet dog. In a bunch of photos, Disha and Khushboo stood inside a tabela (cow shed) as they posed for pictures and checked their phone. Disha and Khushboo were also seen smiling while looking at cows.

Disha, Khushboo share pics

They also posed with their family members as seen in one of the photos. In a picture, Khushboo was seen carrying Disha on her back. For the outing, Disha wore a blue T-shirt and denims. Khushboo was seen in a grey T-shirt and black pants. Both of them wore sneakers. Sharing the photos, Disha simply posted red heart and sparkles emojis.

Khushboo captioned her post, "Forever and ever and ever. Patani sisters. Dogesh bhai urf DIGU main hero hai (is main hero). @dishapatani @padmapatni @nandibisht1963." She added the hashtags--sister, sister love, farmhouse, nature life, love, farmhouse, family and Patani farms.

About Disha and Khushboo's careers

While Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, Khushboo chose to be an army officer. Now, she is a fitness coach and an entrepreneur counsellor. She is the older sister of Disha.

Fans will see Disha in Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.

She will also have a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Disha has starred in many films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Kalki 2898 AD, Radhe, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and Kanguva among others.