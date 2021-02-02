IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna calls her 'natural beauty'
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
bollywood

Disha Patani stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna calls her 'natural beauty'

Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST

People couldn't stop gushing about Disha Patani's looks, as she posted a throwback picture from one of her recent trips to the Maldives. Disha accompanied rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, to the popular island destination twice last year.

"Missing the sun and sand," Disha captioned her post, which showed her wearing a white bikini, with the sea in the background. Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff, called Disha a 'natural beauty', in the comments section. The actor's sister, Khushboo Patani, also admired her 'beauty'.


On her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a clip from Tiger's latest music video, Casanova. She wrote, "What a beautiful voice."

Neither Disha nor Tiger has ever acknowledged their relationship, although she remains popular with his mother, and Krishna. Last week, Disha, Tiger, and Krishna shared social media updates from a fun day out. In a video, Krishna planted a kiss on Disha's cheek.

Reacting to one of Disha's recent posts, in which she shared a picture with Jackie Chan, Tiger's mother, Ayesha, wrote in the comments, "Soooooooo cuuuute deeeshu."

Also read: Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts

Disha was last seen in Malang, with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She had been shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the coronavirus lockdown came into force in 2020. The film is slated for release on Eid.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani krishna shroff

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
bollywood

Disha Patani gets a kiss from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on their day out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff planted the sweetest kiss on Disha Patani's face as they stepped out together. Tiger also shared a video with Krishna on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Disha Patani shared a dance video on Instagram.
Disha Patani shared a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Disha Patani dances up a storm to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Disha Patani shared a video of herself performing a choreographed dance routine to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
bollywood

Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
bollywood

Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
bollywood

Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Fashion designer Natasha Dalal was spotted out and about in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday. This was the first time that the paparazzi has seen her since her wedding to actor Varun Dhawan, on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
bollywood

Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The actor says he has enjoyed every bit of last year with five films and one web show, and wished that his films had released on the big screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him. Having lived in show business through highs and lows, Tripathi admits that success is transient, art is his constant. What truly gratifies him is his work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says the toxicity on social media needs to be addressed immediately and a proper policing on trolls is the need of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
bollywood

Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a goofy video from his workout session with Ishaan Khatter, and invited their co-star Katrina Kaif to join them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
bollywood

Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal got a warm welcome in Indore with some samosas and jalebis. A young fan met him at the airport with the treats and Vicky took to Instagram to talk about their funny interaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut buys property worth 4 cr for her siblings, cousins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
bollywood

Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Trishala Dutt talked about experiencing post-traumatic growth and said that she values her painful experiences the most in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP