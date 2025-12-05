Divya Khossla says 90% Bollywood films inflate collections with corporate bookings: ‘Actual numbers are nowhere close’

Bollywood actor and director Divya Khossla held an AMA session on Reddit, where she answered users’ questions about her acting journey and her views on Bollywood. The actor shared a video response discussing corporate bookings in the industry, calling the situation “sad”. Divya Khossla talks about corporate bookings in Bollywood.

Divya Khossla on corporate booking in Bollywood

Responding to a fan who said she had shown “who’s the boss” amid the Jigra controversy, Divya replied, “I am not here to be the boss. There are certain things I have seen — the malpractices happening in the industry. I think whatever position I have created for myself, I should use that platform to speak about something that is truly wrong and happening right in front of my eyes. Because then where does merit stand? Shouldn't it be on merit?”

She continued, “You do corporate bookings, you buy awards and indulge in all of this because you have power and money. So what about people who have none of these? Where does merit stand then? I think it's not just with Jigra — corporate bookings are happening today in Bollywood with 90% of films. Whatever numbers are being declared shock me because the actual figures are nowhere close, and I think everyone in the industry and the audience knows this. It is very sad.”

Divya said she believes it is the need of the hour for the industry to come together as a community and address these issues. However, she claimed Bollywood is too divided for that to happen.

All about the Jigra controversy

After Jigra released in 2024, discussions emerged about its jailbreak plot being similar to Divya Khossla’s Savi. Soon after the release, Divya appeared to take a jab at Alia Bhatt, accusing her of faking box office numbers. She shared a photo of an empty theatre on Instagram and wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for the Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty… all theatres are empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt truly has a lot of #Jigra… bought her own tickets and announced fake collections. Wonder why paid media is silent. #WeShouldNotFoolTheAudience.”

While Alia did not respond, Karan Johar shared a cryptic note, “Silence is the best answer you’ll ever give to fools.” Divya doubled down, writing, “Truth will always offend the fools opposed to it.”

Jigra recorded the weakest opening for an Alia Bhatt film since 2014 and eventually wrapped its box office with ₹56.93 crore against a budget of ₹80 crore.

Divya Khossla’s recent work

Divya was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar, also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. Directed by Umesh Shukla and written by Jay Pravinchandra Master and Shukla, the film also features Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews and is currently streaming on Netflix.