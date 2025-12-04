Divya Khossla says Bollywood is a place filled with ‘crocodiles’: ‘I will never sell my soul to get work’

Divya Khossla did an AMA session on Reddit, where she answered questions from users ranging on a variety of topics, from her acting journey, her thoughts on Bollywood and more. The actor even replied via videos in the platform, as she answered questions from users. Divya Khossla was most recently seen in Ek Chatur Naar.

On Bollywood

One user asked, “How do you maintain your mental health amidst all the toxicity in bollywood, pressure to look a certain way always and many such stuff? You always seem very positive and childlike innocent to me.” In response, Divya said, “I myself feel that bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles all around and you feel like you are navigate your way through it.”

She added, "I think the most imp thing is to remain true to your own self. I will never sell my soul to get work. hota hai toh theek hai nahi hota toh bhi theek hai (If it works then good if it does not then also okay) and what's more imp is when you reach up you should have good slate of karma to carry with you."

Another asked, “What was the movie that you liked working on the most?” She replied, "Has to be Savi. The most amazing shoot in uk in almost minus 10 degrees for 42 days non-stop. But the production was so well organised that it set a benchmark for me to compare Savi set experience with all my other movies."

“Are you divorced?” asked another user. Divya replied, “No 😜But the media really wants it😂” Divya is married to Bhushan Kumar, a film and music producer who is the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series. They married in 2005.

Most recently, Divya was seen in thriller comedy Ek Chatur Naar, which also featured Neil Nitin Mukesh. It follows Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla), a street-smart woman struggling to make ends meet while supporting her young son and mother-in-law (Chhaya Kadam). One day, she manages to steal the mobile phone of businessman Abhishek Verma (Neil Nitin Mukesh), where she stumbles upon intimate videos and sensitive data, which she uses to extort money from Abhishek.