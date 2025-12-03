Akshay Kumar cheers for niece Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut with Ikkis: ‘Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai, kaam karo…’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a touching tribute on social media as his niece, Simar Bhatia, steps into the world of films with Ikkis. In his heartfelt note, he reflected on watching her grow from a shy little girl into a confident young woman ready to face the camera. Akshay Kumar expressed pride in his niece Simar Bhatia's growth and encouraged her on her journey ahead, emphasising the family values of hard work and determination.

Akshay shares niece Simar's first poster

On Tuesday, Akshay shared the poster of her from Ikkis and wrote, “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it,” Akshay wrote.

He added words of encouragement for the journey ahead, saying, “Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho. (The journey is difficult, but knowing you, you’ll face it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Our Bhatia family mantra is simple: work hard, do it with heart, and then watch the magic of the universe unfold)”

Closing the note with pride, Akshay expressed, “I’m so proud of you beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … but to me you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev.”

About Ikkis

Ikkis is an upcoming Bollywood biographical war-drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Indian Army officer to be posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun, while veteran actor Dharmendra makes his final on-screen appearance as Arun’s father, Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal.

The story follows Arun’s journey from a young cadet at the Indian Military Academy to a courageous officer who sacrifices his life for the nation, highlighting both the heroism of war and its impact on family. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in supporting roles. The film is slated for release on 25 December 2025, making it a poignant farewell to Dharmendra and a tribute to India’s youngest war hero.