Dobaaraa box office day 3 collection: Taapsee Pannu-starrer earns 90 lakh after she admits to ‘limitation of the film’

Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Dobaaraa box office day 3 collection: Taapsee Pannu's film directed by Anurag Kashyap earned ₹90 lakh on its third day, taking its opening weekend earnings to ₹2.5 crore. In comparison, Taapsee’s Shabaash Mithu had earned around ₹1.5 crore mark in its first three days.

Dobaaraa box office: The Anurag Kashyap film is a time travel thriller starring Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa collected around 2.5 crore in its opening weekend. The film released in theatres on August 19, after it premiered at various international film festivals. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa had earned a little more than 1 crore on day 2 of its release after opening at merely 72 lakh. Read more: Dobaaraa sees 25% growth amid positive word of mouth, finally leaps over 1 cr mark

On day 3 of its release, Dobaaraa reportedly did a business of around 90 lakh. In comparison, Taapsee Pannu’s film, Shabaash Mithu, which released in July, had earned 90 lakhs in its first two days, and a little more than 1.5 crore in three days. The sports drama, the official biopic of Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj, had a low opening and earned only 40 lakh nationwide.

According to a report on boxofficeindia.com, Dobaaraa failed to grow much on day 3 of its release, earning even less than its day 2 collection. The collections of Dobaaraa for the first weekend were 2.5 crore, despite the film getting good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many celebs, like Elli Avram and Kubbra Sait, praised the film on social media, and asked their followers to ‘watch this thriller at all cost’. The film, backed by Ekta Kapoor, is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. Based on the concept of time travel, it stars Taapsee, and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

Thanking those who loved the film, Taapsee recently wrote in a post, "The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success. Here's a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn't undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of. I hope you give us a chance."

