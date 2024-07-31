Dolly Ahluwalia recalls when Amitabh Bachchan arranged tents for crew members in freezing Manali

Dolly Ahluwalia has portrayed various versatile characters in her acting career. In a recent interview with The Punjabi Link, the veteran actor reminisced about Amitabh Bachchan's humility while filming his unreleased movie Shoebite. She mentioned that the megastar arranged for tents for the crew members while shooting the film in Manali during a snowfall. (Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals Amitabh was initially sceptical to play Angry Young Man) Dolly Ahluwalia recalled when Amitabh Bachchan arranged tents for film crew in Manali.

Dolly Ahluwalia praises Amitabh Bachchan

Dolly, while speaking about the shooting experience told, “Punctuality. We used to be five minutes late, but he’d be 10 minutes early. And the respect that he used to give to the crew, the light boys, everyone. Amazing is the word. It was snowing in Manali, frightfully cold. They’d erected a tent especially for him, and he said, ‘What about the others? Arrange tents for them too. Bring them angithis’.”

Shoebite is directed by Shoojit Sircar but couldn't get released. Dolly mentioned in the interview that in-spite of Amitabh's interference, the movie is yet to see the light of the day. She called it his best performance till date.

Dolly Ahluwalia's career in costume designing

Dolly is a well-known actor and costume designer. She has designed for popular movies like Bandit Queen (1993), Omkara (2006), Water (2005), The Blue Umbrella (2005), Aaja Nachle (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Kaminey (2009), Rockstar (2011), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). Dolly is also the recipient of National Film Awards in the Best Costume Design category for Bandit Queen, Vicky Donor and Haider.

Dolly Ahluwalia's acting career

Dolly made her acting debut with the television series - Amma and Family (1995). Her first Hindi film was Mudda - The Issue (2003). She later acted in Yahaan (2005), Water (2005), Aloo Chaat (2009), Vicky Donor (2012), Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The veteran also played crucial characters in movies like Bell Bottom (2021), Chhatriwali (2023) and Thank You For Coming (2023).