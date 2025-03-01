'Donald Trump doesn’t match our PM Narendra Modi in behaviour, dignity': Vivek Agnihotri on Trump-Zelensky showdown

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the unprecedented showdown between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Vivek praised PM Narendra Modi, adding that he "maintains control over his words and earns respect for India on the global stage." (Also Read | ‘Gaye the, waapis aagaye’: Is Amitabh Bachchan's tweet a cheeky jibe at Trump-Zelensky showdown?) Vivek Agnihotri spoke about Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Trump-Zelenskyy showdown

Vivek also shared a picture of PM Modi smiling and shaking hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. It was clicked during her recent visit to India. The filmmaker wrote, "India is fortunate to have a seasoned, mature and dignified leader in @narendramodi."

Vivek praises PM Modi

"He consistently maintains control over his words and earns respect for India on the global stage. Regardless of what anyone says, @POTUS doesn’t quite match our @PMOIndia in terms of behaviour, articulation, respect or dignity," he concluded. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "His aura is what makes him special." "The main difference is that our PM has a lot of patience, Trump does not," read a comment.

What happened between Trump, Zelenskyy

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of “risking millions of lives” and warning that his actions might lead to World War III. In response, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement with the US, which Trump had insisted upon and implied was a prerequisite for continued support to Ukraine.

Following the unprecedented verbal clash in the Oval Office, a joint press conference scheduled between Trump and Zelenskyy in the East Room of the White House was also cancelled.

About Vivek's new film

Currently, Vivek is gearing up for his upcoming film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. It stars Mithun Chakraborty. The movie is described as a “deeply emotional film that brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale.”.

It has been split into two parts. The first part, titled The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter, will release in theatres on August 15.