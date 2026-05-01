‘Don't troll. Just shut up’: Pavitra Punia defends Mouni Roy against online criticism and plastic surgery allegations

MTV Splitsvilla 3 alum Pavitra Punia has called out internet trolls for their double standards when it comes to shaming celebrities over plastic surgery. The conversation gained momentum after Mouni Roy faced backlash online, with social media users speculating about cosmetic procedures following the circulation of her photos from the The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

Read more to find out everything she said!(PTI, Instagram)

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{{^usCountry}} On April 30, Pavitra shared a video on social media featuring an image from Mouni Roy’s premiere appearance, accompanied by a pointed text overlay. In the video, she defended Roy against relentless online trolling, calling out the fixation on plastic surgery and criticising how media narratives often amplify such chatter, fuelling unnecessary scrutiny. What Pavitra Punia said in the video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 30, Pavitra shared a video on social media featuring an image from Mouni Roy’s premiere appearance, accompanied by a pointed text overlay. In the video, she defended Roy against relentless online trolling, calling out the fixation on plastic surgery and criticising how media narratives often amplify such chatter, fuelling unnecessary scrutiny. What Pavitra Punia said in the video {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlay read, “To all the trolls, please cease trolling and bothering the actors. That kitchen isn't yours, and that dish isn't yours either. Bakwas karne se hamara kuch nahe hota, lekin tumhein lagta hai alag se salary milti hai. (You won't get anything by talking nonsense even if you feel like you're receiving a salary)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlay read, “To all the trolls, please cease trolling and bothering the actors. That kitchen isn't yours, and that dish isn't yours either. Bakwas karne se hamara kuch nahe hota, lekin tumhein lagta hai alag se salary milti hai. (You won't get anything by talking nonsense even if you feel like you're receiving a salary)” {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond calling out online trolls, Punia also criticised sections of the media for fuelling the narrative – pointing out how photos and speculative comments are circulated with cleverly ambiguous captions designed to drive engagement and amplify the noise.

She said, “Okay, so I don't know what the problem with you guys is, but I think you all love trolling, and somewhere I think the media is also enjoying these things by putting the photos and then putting the caption in a very double-minded way, in a very funny way…And giving like a guess to the audience so that your engagement is going on.”

Cutting through the noise

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Urging the internet to stop this behaviour, she continued, “Firstly to those who love to troll… saying ‘that they have gotten a surgery done, 500 surgeries they have done, one lakh surgeries they have undergone…' Those one lakh were not taken from you, and we don't come to you for suggestions.”

Punia further added, “At least some people in the industry still say that yes, we are doing that, and if you want to do that, if your family wants to do that, please go ahead, spend the money and do it. Don't troll. Just shut up.”

Before being defended by Pavitra Punia’s video – where she criticised the negativity and urged people to be more respectful – Mouni Roy had previously also faced allegations of undergoing lip surgery.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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