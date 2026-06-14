Dubbed Madhuri Dixit's lookalike, 90s' star rejected Shah Rukh Khan's hit, left films: Where is Farheen Prabhakar now?

​The 1990s was a fascinating era for Bollywood. It was a decade that birthed timeless superstars, but it was also a time when a single smash hit could turn an absolute newcomer into an overnight national sensation. One of them was Farheen Prabhakar, aka Farheen Khan, who was among the industry's most talked-about newcomers. A blockbuster slipped through her fingers. A cricketer won her heart. And just when Bollywood seemed ready to embrace her as its next big star, she quietly walked away from the spotlight.

About Farheen Prabhakar's career

Farheen Prabhakar was called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born as Farheen Khan, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Ronit Roy in 1992 with Deepak Balraj Vij's Jaan Tere Naam. Their pairing created magic and made them overnight sensations. With her uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit, she instantly caught the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike, and many dubbed her Madhuri's lookalike. Many believed she was destined for a long innings in Bollywood.

Just after her debut, she was offered Shah Rukh Khan's hit, Baazigar. The actor admitted that she was offered the role, which was eventually played by Shilpa Shetty, but she turned it down to make her Tamil debut alongside Kamal Haasan in Kalaignan. While Baazigar was a hit, Kalaignan underperformed at the box office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She then went on to juggle between Hindi and South cinema. The actor worked in several films alongside Akshay Kumar like Sainik, Dil Ki Baazi and Nazar Ke Samne. Apart from this, some of her other memorable films include Agni Prem, Fauj, Tahqiqat and more. As her professional journey unfolded, Farheen found love in former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. Farheen Prabhakar's personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then went on to juggle between Hindi and South cinema. The actor worked in several films alongside Akshay Kumar like Sainik, Dil Ki Baazi and Nazar Ke Samne. Apart from this, some of her other memorable films include Agni Prem, Fauj, Tahqiqat and more. As her professional journey unfolded, Farheen found love in former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. Farheen Prabhakar's personal life {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Farheen and Manoj met each other in 1993 and soon entered into a relationship. At that time, the former cricketer was going through a troubled marriage. Later, in 1994, they had a secret Nikkah as Manoj was not granted a divorce till then. The couple has two sons, Raahil and Manavansh. While Raahil is preparing to be an actor and has even auditioned for several films, her younger son, Manavansh, is currently studying in the US. In 2008, Manoj obtained a divorce from his first wife and got married to Farheen again in 2009 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farheen and Manoj met each other in 1993 and soon entered into a relationship. At that time, the former cricketer was going through a troubled marriage. Later, in 1994, they had a secret Nikkah as Manoj was not granted a divorce till then. The couple has two sons, Raahil and Manavansh. While Raahil is preparing to be an actor and has even auditioned for several films, her younger son, Manavansh, is currently studying in the US. In 2008, Manoj obtained a divorce from his first wife and got married to Farheen again in 2009 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Farheen Prabhakar with her husband.

Following her marriage, Farheen gradually stepped away from the film industry and settled in Delhi with her family. She later revealed that she consciously chose family life over continuing her acting career and was content being a homemaker.

Where is Farheen Prabhakar now

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today, Farheen enjoys a quiet life with her family in Delhi. She recently made her comeback on screen with John Abraham's The Diplomat, but had a very brief role. She revealed in a podcast that she essayed the role of Kumud Mishra's wife, but her scenes were cut from the film to fit the narrative.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON