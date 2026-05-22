Ronit Roy calls out fraudsters posing as him to dupe women online: ‘Cops are coming for you’

Actor Ronit Roy has sounded the alarm after discovering that scammers are allegedly misusing his identity to con people online, particularly women, by asking for money in the name of bookings and personal meetings. The actor issued a strong warning to the culprits, making it clear that legal action is underway. Ronit Roy will soon be seen in Teen Kauwe.

Ronit issues a warning On Thursday, Ronit took to Instagram to post a note to inform his fans and well-wishers that someone has been reaching out to people, especially girls, using his name and has been asking them for money.

He even publicly shared the phone number and email ID being used by the accused, while issuing a stern warning that the scammer would soon face the consequences of his actions.

The note was shared with a caption that read, “Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it’s always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors.”

The actor also cautioned fans against falling prey to such scams, while warning the perpetrators that the police are “coming for them.”

In the note, Ronit shared, “WARNING!!!! It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com. Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator....."cops are coming for you".”

“Please note, I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money. If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately,” he added.