Dulquer Salmaan says there is no cancel culture in the south: 'We heard about it first in Bollywood'

Dulquer Salmaan has said that the south does not have any cancel culture, it is only in Bollywood that we are witnessing such trends online. Some of the major films faced boycott calls on social media over the past few weeks, including Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, had a poor show at the box office. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan shares pics on wife Amal's birthday)

Akshay Kumar-starrer social drama, Raksha Bandhan, also faced similar boycott calls with trolls objecting to the involvement of writer Kanika Dhillon in the film that was directed by Anand L Rai. Raksha Bandhan too, failed to create magic at the box office.

Talking about the boycott culture, Dulquer told Prabhat Khabar, "The boycott culture is overpowering these days because of social media. You can write anything (on social media), so people start writing things with their own agendas, without any responsibilities. There is no cancel culture in the south, we are hearing about it first in Bollywood."

Dulquer is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Chup The Revenge of The Artist, directed by filmmaker R Balki. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary and is set to hit theatres on September 23. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller.

It is said that the film is being pegged as a homage to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Chup also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer.

Before Chup, Dulquer was seen in Sita Ramam, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

