Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan film already earns 5 crore on opening day

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which marks his third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Advance booking for the Rajkumar Hirani film has opened on a bumper note. According to the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the December 21 release has already collected ₹5.61 crore in India. (Also read: Dunki advance booking collection: 1.4 lakh tickets sold for Shah Rukh Khan film, nears ₹5 crore opening day total) Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a soldier who helps his friends reach London in Dunki.

Dunki advance booking update

According to the latest report, Dunki has sold 1,86,753 tickets out of 7855 shows in India for the opening day of the movie on December 21. So far, the latest update on the collection is only for the Hindi shows in the 2D format. The advance collections rest at ₹5.61 crore in India. Dunki is all set to clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire at the box office.

Shah Rukh promotes Dunki in Dubai

Shah Rukh recently visited Dubai for the promotion of Dunki on Sunday. He greeted his fans from stage at Dubai's Global Village and even shook hands with those who were near the stage.

Talking about Dunki, he said he has made the film for himself. "I made Jawan fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di, apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine Dunki bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai (I made Jawan and realised I made it for the youth, and not for myself. Therefore, I made Dunki. This is my kind of film and is very close to my heart. The year started with Pathaan for me, which was always, ladies first, for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me," he said as per ANI.

About Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subhash in prominent roles. It is a tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the difficult life-changing journey they undertake to make their dreams come true.

