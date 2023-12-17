Shah Rukh Khan's fan club to hold special early morning show of Dunki at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema

A fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan is set to organise an early morning show of the superstar's upcoming film Dunki on the day of its release on December 21 at Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai. (Also read | Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan film earns ₹1.24 crore so far) Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

SRK Universe, touted as the biggest Shah Rukh fan club, on Sunday said it has planned the "first ever 5.55 am show" at the iconic theatre for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The fan club shared the update on its official X page. "After first ever 9 am show at Gaiety (#Pathaan), first ever 6 am show at Gaiety (#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing first ever 5:55 am show at Gaiety (555) for Dunki! (sic)" it said in the post.

According to SRK Universe, the 5.55 am slot is the "earliest show in the history of the iconic cinema" hall. Previously, the fan club held the first ever 9 am show for "Pathaan" at Gaiety Cinema, which it followed up with the first 6 am show for "Jawan" at the same venue, it added in a press release.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

