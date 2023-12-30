Dunki box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to mint over 175 crore in India by Saturday

Dunki box office collection day 10: Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki is likely to earn over ₹175 crore in India by Saturday. Dunki, which released in theatres on December 21, is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight'. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses over ₹340 crore) Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

Dunki India box office numbers

As per the report, Dunki earned ₹160.22 crore in week one. On Friday, it minted ₹7 crore. Dunki is likely to earn ₹8.83 crore crore nett in India on its tenth day for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹176.05 crore. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He co-wrote it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dunki

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

More about Dunki

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is now facing clash at box office with the Prabhas-starrer. The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar and Taapsee Pannu. The film is also Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Speaking with news agency PTI, he said, "It's an Indian story which in Hindi cinema no one thought about. I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place